A graduate of Agriculture from Kwara Polytechnic who was arrested during a foiled robbery operation at a Lotto company in Ajagbadi, Lagos, yesterday burst into tears when he was informed that his pregnant wife had given birth.

The suspect, Saidi Ayemojuba , who confessed that he joined a robbery gang due to frustration, explained that he went for the operation with the hope of using its proceed to prepare for his baby’s arrival, after which he would quit robbery.

He disclosed that he started with a gang which specialised in attacking passengers who were leaving early for their respective places of work, four years ago. He said at times, members of his gang would mount a motorbike, only to snatch it from its rider, half away into the journey,

At other times, he said that members of the gang would pretend to be passengers. They would board a commercial bus, only to order the driver to stop half way, where passengers would be dispossessed of their valuables.

However, during one of the operations at Iyana Sashi, 3 years ago, he was arrested and charged to court, from where he was sent to prison. Upon his discharge , he told Vanguard that he joined another robbery gang which leader he met in prison.

According to him “I decided to quit robbery when I came back from prison. But I could not find any good job even with my certificate. One day, I got a call from an inmate I met while in prison. .



He told me there was a Lotto company robbery job he would like me to execute. I was the only one arrested during the operation. I was beaten until I passed out , only to find myself at the police station.



One regret I have is not to have welcomed my new baby to the world. I don’t know what they would tell her. I thought of using the lotto money to prepare for her arrival, after which I intended to quit robbery finally.

I am naturally not a bad boy because anytime I came back from operation, a gush of guilt will overwhelm me. I went into this out of frustration. No job , even after having my HND”

The Lagos state police commissioner, Fatai Oowoseni, who paraded him before newsmen, said he would soon be charged to court.