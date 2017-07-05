Human rights activist IG Wala has accused the Zamfara State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Balkisu Ibrahim Bungudu of ordering the punishment of a boy in an orphanage home after he told the media that they usually go to bed with little or no food.

"Remember the Zamfara audio which alleged some corrupt practices against the commissioner women affairs? see what t is turning into.

''Report reaching says, after the Hon. Commissioner Balkisu Ibrahim Bungudu debunked the corrupt practices allegation against her, some media houses in Zamfara advanced their findings by way of getting across to the orphanage home to interview some boys.

The Commissioner, in her interviewed out rightly described the meal being served in the orphanage as the best ever. But, one of the boys told the media that sometimes they sleep without eating or with just little. Based on that statement, report says, the Commissioner Women Affairs Zamfara instructed they should punish the boy which they ended up inflicting injury on him."