



Suspected Fulani herdsmen yesterday attacked Rev Peter Audu of ECWA Church in Aban in Numana Chiefdom of Sanga LGA in Kaduna state.

"This blood sucking demons are at it again. Rev Peter Audu of ECWA Church, Aban in Numana Chiefdom of Sanga LGA [Abt 50 yrs of age] was attacked on his farm at about 5pm today by Fulani herdsmen.

He was left supposedly dead with deep matchet cuts on his head. He is right now at the general hosp in Gwantu receiving treatment. There is God".