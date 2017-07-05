Portugal defender, Pepe has joined Turkish champions Besiktas on a free transfer after his Real Madrid contract expired.The defender, who was born in Brazil but took up Portuguese nationality and debuted for his adopted country in 2007, enjoyed a sparkling decade at the Bernabeu after moving from Porto in that same year.The 34-year-old played nearly 350 games for Real Madrid; winning three La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues and netting on 15 occasions in all competitions.Last year, he was named man of the match as Portugal beat hosts France in extra time in the Euro 2016 final.Pepe reportedly had a medical at Paris St-Germain before opting for Besiktas.No details were given on the length of the player’s contract.