The Chairman, All Progressives Congress in Kwara State, Alhaji Ishola Balogun-Fulani, has raised the alarm that some people close to the Federal Government are taking advantage of the ill health of President Muhammadu Buhari to destabilise the government.Speaking in Ilorin, the state capital, on Friday during a media briefing, Balogun-Fulani stated that the CCT ruling discharging and acquitting Senate President, Bukola Saraki, over false declaration of assets and other charges, signaled that the Federal Government had no case against him.He, however, expressed surprise that the government decided to appeal the case.Balogun-Fulani said, “If the Federal Government should continue this way, one is sorry for the APC. I am calling on the leadership of the party to let us put our house in order so that there should not be a crack. They should know that 2019 is around the corner.“From the beginning of the case against Senator Bukola Saraki, it was obvious that it was purely a political persecution and also a grand plan by a section of people close to the Federal Government and disgruntled elements to destabilise the APC and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Perhaps, these groups of people are taking advantage of the ailment of the President.“We want to urge the Federal Government to put aside this needless distraction and face the business of governance. There is a need for cooperation between the three arms of government, especially between the executive and the National Assembly.“The leaders of our party need to be reminded that another general election is less than two years from now and there is still much to be covered in meeting the needs and aspirations of the masses that voted them into power.”