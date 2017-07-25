The member representing Magama Constituency in the Niger State House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abbas Waziri, says the party will bounce back in 2019 if it offers Nigerians something new.Waziri said on Tuesday in Minna that with the resolution of the leadership crisis that rocked the PDP, many of those who defected would return to the party.The lawmaker, who noted that the party had learnt its lesson, called on those that left to have a rethink and come back.Waziri, one of only three PDP members in the Assembly, maintained that the party still enjoyed the goodwill of Nigerians.“People still appreciate the PDP because of what we have been able to achieve during our time.“We tried our best when we had power at the centre and you cannot dispute that,” he said.On his constituency social services, he said he built a block of 5 class rooms at Auna as well as the electrification of Shagwa.According to him, other projects executed by him include the purchase and installation of 500KVA transformer in Nasko and construction of Solar powered borehole in Majinga.He assured his constituents that he would deliver more dividends of democracy in the remaining two years of the present administration.Waziri assured that the 8th state legislature was poised to pass bills and make an input in the execution of projects that had a direct bearing on the people.“I want to assure residents of the state that we have their interests at heart, they should expect more dividends of democracy in the years ahead.“The 8th legislature in Niger is one that is committed to the cause of the people and will stop at nothing to champion such cause.”