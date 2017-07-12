



The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will reclaim party from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress government in 2019.

Fayose, who is the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum expressed optimism ahead of 2019 while reacting to the ruling of the Supreme Court which affirmed Ahmed Makarfi as the leader of the opposition party.

The Supreme Court had earlier affirmed the former Borno State Governor as the Chairman of the party.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said Makarfi’s victory shows that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.

According to Olayinka, “The ruling of the Supreme Court shows that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.

“You can see that the whole nation stood still waiting for this ruling. This is a welcome development for our democracy.

“This ruling is an indication that PDP will bounce back in 2019. The Buhari-led government should start packing their load, we will reclaim power in the next election.”

On if Fayose and other major stakeholders will allow the former Chairman of the party, Ali Modu Sheriff back into the party, Olayinka said, “Fayose is not in a position to make such a decision. The party will sit down and decide if Sheriff will be allowed into the party.

“At the party level, decisions are made after due consultation by relevant stakeholders.”

Giving further reasons why he was optimistic PDP will reclaim power in 2019, he said, ” Nigerians are tired of this government. The very vibrant economy left for this government has been destroyed. Just few days ago, Etisalat announced they had left the country. It’s that bad and sad.”