The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emphatically told Governor Godwin Obaseki its members will not accept his appointments.The party was reacting to the calls by Obaseki on the opposition to work together with him in moving the state forward following the Supreme Court ruling which affirmed his election.The governor however told opposition parties not to expect any appointments from his administration, adding that he would only respect the All Progressives Congress (APC), which bought him to power.But the State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, told reporters in Benin the party would not accept any appointment because it does not believe in the vision of the governor.“The appointment that will come from God is the one we are interested in, not the one by Godwin Obaseki.“So Godwin Obaseki, keep your appointment; we don’t believe in whatever you have to offer,” Orbih added.He said that in spite of the court ruling, the PDP had achieved a lot as a viable opposition and would continue to be the conscience of the people.According to him, “The issues are very clear. We are a political party and we believe in this party. We have already achieved so much for the people of this state without a lot of people realising it.“I want to assure you (that) we are not going to relent. We will continue the way it has been. We will continue to be the conscience of the people and advance the course of our party until victory is achieved.”The party also knocked Obaseki over plans to privatise the new five star hospital built by Adams Oshiomhole.The new hospital was commissioned by President Mohammadu Buhari as one of the legacy projects of Oshiomhole’s administration.But Obaseki said the state government does not have the capacity to run the new hospital owing to the equipment purchased and the care it was meant to provide.According to him: “If we run it the way we run our other hospitals, that thing will not be there in the next two years.“Our plan is to look for private partner who understands how to run hospital, who has done it in other parts of the world to come to run that hospital. They will ensure they maintain it and provide the kind of care we want.”Orbih noted that handing over the hospital to private firm would make the hospital inaccessible to majority of the people of the state.He said it was shocking that the hospital has not been put to use about one year after it was commissioned by President Buhari.Orbih blamed Oshiomhole for the non-functioning of the hospital, saying Obaseki’s comments confirmed that the hospital was a fraud.