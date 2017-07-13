The All Progressives Congress National Vice-Chairman (North-East), Alhaji Mustapha Salihu, said the Supreme Court judgment resolving the leadership tussle in the PDP, was not a threat to the APC.He said this at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.The party chieftain said it didn’t matter who led the PDP, the party, as a platform, had lost credibility.Salihu added, “You assume that it is about Ali Modu Sheriff and Makarfi or anybody else? It is not so. The issue is this, what you look at is the party as an institution.“This is an institution that institutionalised corruption. This is an institution that destroyed our infrastructure. This is an institution that distroyed our security. We are not threatened by anybody that is left of that institution.”But the Organising Secretary of the PDP in the South-West, Mr. Fasiu Bakene, described the judgment as a good foundation for democracy.Bakene stated, “The Supreme Court’s judgment today is a clear and solid foundation for the sustenance of democratic rule in Nigeria.“With this judgment, the Senator Ahmed Makarfi caretaker committee should immediately put the PDP in its rightful position of giving good governance to Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation.”