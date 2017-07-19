The APC has asked voters to ignore the PDP, saying the party has nothing to offer to the citizenry.The Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, in a statement said: “Please ignore PDP and their collaborators in Labour Party. They have nothing to offer in Lagos because Lagos is bigger than them and they cannot give what they do not have.The state is too important, too strategic and too big to left in the hands of mediocres and functional political illiterates. Those who were part of our ugly past cannot be the ones that will control our tomorrow’s potentials.“With sure and calculated definite steps, careful planning, intelligent leadership, and every sense of responsibility, the leaders have raised the bar in delivering democratic dividends to the extent that Lagos has not only become a pace setter in Nigeria but also noted for building strong democratic institutions for unprecedented economic growth.”“We are appealing and encouraging Lagosians to continue to do the needful by coming out en mass to vote APC the way they have been doing in the past and the promise is that Lagos will remain a state to beat and a state to reckon with in Nigeria and Africa recession or no recession.”