Suspected political thugs have attacked the governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last governorship elections in Benue State, Hon. Terhemen Tarzoor at Yandev, Gboko local government area of Benue State.

The hoodlums allegedly invaded an eating joint behind the Aperan Orshi College of Agriculture, Yandev in the afternoon where the governorship candidate and his friends, who are lecturers at the institution were hanging out.

Several people were injured while supporters of the governorship candidate were said to have smuggled him into a hiding place until the hoodlums left the scene.

Confirming the attack, Tarzoor explained that the incident happened few minutes after he arrived Yandev on the invitation of his friends who are lecturers at College of Agriculture, Yandev.

“The hoodlums were suspected to be thugs of All Progressive Congress, APC, who appeared in three vehicles less than ten minutes after my arrival and unleashed terror on me, my friends and those who were within the vicinity.

“I narrowly escaped from these thugs following the intervention of well meaning individuals who swiftly smuggled me into an undisclosed destination, while the attack lasted the thugs beat up several people, inflicted injuries on many persons and destroyed properties”, he alleged.

He, however, called on all his supporters to remain calm and charged elders, political leaders and stakeholders in the state to see themselves as bridge builders and not destroyers.

The state police public relations officer, ASP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident, said the matter was under investigation.