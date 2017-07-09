The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Mr. Soji Adagunodo, has hailed the victory of the party’s candidate in the Osun West Senatorial District by-election, Chief Ademola Adeleke, describing it as an act of God.The party chairman also lauded the electorate for voting massively for the party.Speaking in an interview with newsmen on Sunday morning after the announcement of the result, Adagunodo ascribed the victory to God saying the victory was beyond human calculation.He said, “I want to thank God and the people of Osun West Senatorial District for voting massively for the candidate of our party.“This is the hand of God, it’s not the act of any man but it is of God.”The by-election was necessitated by the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke on April 23 and his younger brother, who was together with the deceased in the All Progressives Congress sought to contest on the platform of the party.He later defected to the PDP some days to the election and all the aspirants agreed to step down for him.