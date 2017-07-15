The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, under the leadership of Ahmed Makarfi, has said it will not allow sacked National Chairman of the party, Ali Modu Sheriff to distract them in their work of rebuilding the party.

Following Supreme Court ruling which sacked him as National Chairman of the PDP on Wednesday, the Makarfi’s committee had extended an olive branch through an “amnesty” programme to Sheriff and other members involved in the party’s crisis.

But, reacting to the “amnesty” extended by Makarfi, Sheriff said the party is now in the hands of looters.

However, spokesperson of the Committee, Dayo Adeyeye said rather than allow Sheriff to distract the party, the new leadership will devote its time to building the party.

Adeyeye, in a statement said the new leadership will constructively criticise the All Progressively Congress, APC-led Federal Government.

He said, “I will no longer engage them, Sheriff’s camp. Supreme Court is the final arbiter and it has pronounced that there is no faction in the PDP.

“We have done the right thing by offering our hands of fellowship to them. We won’t engage them any longer because we are now one.”