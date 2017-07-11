The Supreme Court of Nigeria will on Wednesday, July 12 give its verdict on the suit between Peoples Democratic Party faction led by Ali Modu Sherif and the Ahmed Makrafi-led group.
Recall that Makarfi-led faction had filed a suit at the apex court over the ruling of Port Harcourt division of the Appeal Court that Sheriff was the authentic PDP national chairman.
A statement by Chinwe I. Nnorom Admin Head, Publicity Division of the Makarfi-led group said the judgment would be delivered at Supreme Court of Nigeria premises, FCT, Abuja by 9:00am.
He called on teeming members and supporters who were willing to attend, to do so in solidarity with the PDP.
Meanwhile, Sheriff had accused the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of plotting to purchase judgement at the Supreme Court.
This is also as a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has vowed to quit politics if the Supreme Court affirms Ali Modu Sheriff as chairman of the party.
