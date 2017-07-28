The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new twist on Thursday, when police sealed off the party’s secretariat at Adekunle Fajuyi Way in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Heavily armed mobile policemen had earlier in the day taken over the secretariat as two factions are claiming leadership of the party.

Prior to the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed the leadership of the National Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, a faction loyal to the sacked Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff had been occupying the premises.

The faction chaired by Segun Adewale had also submitted candidates for the just concluded LG election in the state.

Following the apex court’s ruling, the state executive led by Hon. Mashood Salvador is making moves to return to the secretariat, which it earlier vacated when the Appeal Court first affirmed Sheriff’s leadership.

To prevent an imminent breakdown of law and order, the state police command took over the secretariat.

In a statement by the police spokesman, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, the command said it sealed up the secretariat “as a result of the little crisis between the two (2) leadership faction.”

“The command is using this opportunity to warn both factions to maintain peace and order in the state”, it added.