Leaders of the Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have taken possession of the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, following Supreme Court judgement which affirmed the former Kaduna State governor as the party’s leader.Photographs of members of the Makarfi’s committee taking possession of the party’s secretariat were posted on PDP’s official Twitter handle.Recall that the apex court had earlier put an end to the lingering leadership crisis rocking the opposition party.In a landmark judgment, the apex court held that Markafi remains the authentic National Chairman of PDP and consequently sacked Sheriff.The Supreme Court also ordered Sheriff to vacate the National Secretariat of the party.PDP has been experiencing leadership crisis since it lost the 2015 presidential election.The crisis, however, heightened earlier in the year when an Appeal Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State affirmed Sheriff as the National Chairman of the party while sacking the Makarfi’s Caretaker Committee.