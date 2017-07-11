Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has vowed to quit politics if the Supreme Court affirms Ali Modu Sheriff as chairman of the party.

In an interview with Vanguard, he stated that “some of us will take a bow and head home”.





“I pray that the justices of the Supreme Court will remain fair and just and equitable like they have always been. We are waiting and hoping that justice will be delivered by the Supreme Court.

“If it is positive on the Makarfi side, we will rebuild the party, if it falls on Modu Sheriff’s side, some of us will take a bow and head home,” Bode George said.

He also denied reports that he was planning to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I was told, I did not read the story and I felt that was the greatest joke of the year. He (Ajomale) is older than me, I will respect his age but it is a wishful thinking, I can never abandon a party well organised, a party well entrenched, a party that is the most nationalistic in its colours, its composition, regulations, and membership and go to a party that is a congregation of strange bedfellows. They are yet to get their acts together.

“I am well trained, I have been to strategic schools and I know what is good for this country. I won’t waste my time; maybe he woke up from the wrong side of his bed and was day dreaming. If he is looking for the big fish, he should go and look among themselves, not me and not even anything that I stand for,” he said.