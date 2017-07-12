The Supreme Court will soon, today (Wednesday), deliver judgment on the lingering leadership crisis rocking the party since it lost the 2015 presidential election.The legal dispute is between the Ali Modu Sheriff faction affirmed by the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal, and the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, who was sacked by the appeal court.‎The appeal to be decided by a five-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, was filed by the Makarfi faction.Some of the party’s big wigs, mostly those loyal to the Makarfi faction, are already at the Supreme Court ‎waiting for the judgment of the apex court.The roll call of the party’s big names Makarfi’s side who are already seated at the Supreme Court are Governors of Ekiti and Rivers states, Ayodele Fayose and Nyesom Wike,‎ a former Vice-Chairman of the party (South West), Chief Bode George, and the present occupant of the position in the faction, Chief Eddy Olafeso.Also in court are a former National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, a former Governor of Kano State and former Minister of Education, Ibrahim Shekarau,Others include Ben Obi, founder of African Independent Television, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Dayo Adeyeye, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, and Tom Ikimi.The only notable personality on Ali Modu Sheriff’s side, yet in court,is the Deputy National Chairman of the faction, Cairo Ojugo.