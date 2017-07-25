The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has ridiculed Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for changing his mind over the restructuring of Nigeria.

El-Rufai had initially made it clear he did not believe in the idea, before he was appointed as the chairman of the committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on restructuring.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Makarfi gave his opinion on the committee.

He said: “Well, I can’t be sure because it is a party, it is not a government. APC cannot set up a committee for restructuring the country. They can set up a committee on restructuring their party.

“You see, that’s why I said APC is in confusion. If it is about the nation, I respect the acting President, Osinbajo. If it is about the nation; I expect, we should expect the acting president to do it.

“The national chairman and the governor (El-Rufai) who is my younger brother with due respect, were on Channels TV saying that they didn’t believe in restructuring of the country. You don’t believe in restructuring the country, and you now form a committee… Please give me a break, what are they talking about?”