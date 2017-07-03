A former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has announced his exit from the crisis-ridden Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).In a statement he circulated in the media yesterday, Okupe cited the party’s protracted leadership crisis, saying the PDP no longer has any future.According to him, the PDP no longer exists in his ward as a single unified party and whichever way the judgment of the Supreme Court goes in the pending legal tussle, the party can never be the same again.Its current direction is difficult to discern and I am convinced that even when the much-expected judgement from the Supreme Court is given, the future of the party is not likely to be significantly affected whichever way the judgement goes.“There seems to be too much deception, selfishness and gross nepotism in our polity nationally.”Okupe regretted that political parties had lost their importance and identities.“Once the candidate is Northern, his party is immaterial; all northerners, irrespective of their professed party affiliations, will vote for him.“This is the major reason why there has been a total absence of opposition in the country in the last two years, and may probably be responsible for the polarisation and sharp ethnic divisions we are currently witnessing in the country.“In the East, there is intense anger and loud call for secession, in the Southsouth, there is absolute indignation and very resolute demand for total control of their resources, while the Southwest is bellicose and hell bent on true federalism and restructuring, which many prominent northerners openly oppose for good or for bad.”