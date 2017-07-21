According to the Senate, the original money stood at N38.2 billion, but only N10 billion has so far been released.
Speaking yesterday at plenary following a point of order raised by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP, Delta North) on the deplorable conditions of the ex- agitators, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki who asked the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator John Enoh (APC, Cross River Central) to meet with the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on how the money would be released, described the situation as unacceptable.
