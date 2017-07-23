Uduaghan

Former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, has told renowned political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, to contest the post of councillor in his ward, instead of aiming to be the next governor.Utomi was also urged to stop spreading falsehood against past leaders of the state in his quest to contest the 2019 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.Utomi had, during his visit to members of the APC in Agbarha-Otor in Ughelli North, last week, accused previous governments in the state, including that of Uduaghan, of mortgaging the future of the state through excessive borrowing and funds diverted to build personal properties abroad.The former governor said, despite Utomi’s national and international connections, he had not contributed to Delta’s development.Uduaghan, who berated Utomi at the Peoples Democratic Party’s stakeholders’ meeting in Asaba, urged the former presidential candidate to contest the councillorship seat in his ward before taking a shot at the next governorship poll.The former governor pointed out that, during his administration, he appointed Utomi as chairman and member of several committees but that the latter failed to use such opportunities to contribute or attract development to the state.“You should ask Prof, where is the Silicon Valley? He took us to his hometown, Ibusa, for the foundation-laying ceremony of the Silicon Valley; to date, there is nothing to show that the project has commenced. He has contested the presidential election; he now wants to be a governor. I think he should start from his ward; he should contest the post of councillor,” Uduaghan said.