The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday agreed to award the 2024 and 2028 Games at the same time, effectively guaranteeing that Paris and Los Angeles will be the hosts.The decision was made by consensus at a meeting of IOC members in Lausanne, Switzerland, after a strong lobbying effort by IOC boss Thomas Bach who wanted both cities, which had been rivals for 2024, to get the Games.Paris and Los Angeles were left as the only contenders for 2024 when Budapest withdrew its bid in February. Officials from both Paris and Los Angeles had stressed that their cities already have most of the facilities they need to host, reducing the additional cost.Prior to the vote, both cities presented their 2024 bids to the IOC, with French President Emmanuel Macron and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti taking part in the presentations.While both cities would prefer to host the Games in seven years, the IOC is widely expected to award the 2024 Games to Paris and the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles.That final decision will come during the IOC's Sept. 13 meeting in Lima, Peru.