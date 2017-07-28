Leading politicians in Anambra State Thursday night lauded the leadership qualities of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, describing him as “a forthright, honest and consistent leader.”The stance of the politicians was articulated by the Chairman of Anambra State Political Forum (ASPF), Chief James Nnaemeka.They accused some individuals in the state of plotting to damage the reputation of the national chairman.“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is a man of high integrity and principles.”The politicians who met in Awka debunked the story that Senator Andy Uba bribed the national chairman with N500million to enable him becomes the flag-bearer of the party.In a statement in Awka Thursday night, the leaders said those behind the story intended to use the strategy to whip up public sympathy.“It is part of a desperate effort by some politicians to control the APC in the state.”They attributed attack on Oyegun on the fact that he has refused to do some people’s bidding.“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, an excellent administrator and a dogged fighter for justice and fairness, has refused to run the party according to their dictates. These politicians are willing to do anything to control the party for their selfish ends”According to them, APC was ready to wrestle power from APGA.“APC remains committed to the welfare of the people. It is the party of the people, the hope of the people of this country. APC will win the November governorship election.”They challenged the growing number of aspirants for the position of governor to display before their supporters and others what they have to offer.