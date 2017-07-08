Armed officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service are all over Ejigbo to ensure that foreigners do not participate in the voting exercise.Our correspondent observes that NIS officers are stationed at some polling units while some of them are patrolling the town.One of the NIS officers, who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity said no foreigner has been arrested so far.The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Najeem Salam, who is an indigene of Ejigbo said NIS officers were everywhere in the town because of the close link of Ejigbo with Cote d’ Ivoire, Togo and even Ghana.The Speaker, who is a chieftain of the APC said that he was impressed with the turnout of voters in the by-election.