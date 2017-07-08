The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Osun West Senatorial District by-election, Senator Mudasiru Hussain, has said he is confident to emerge the winner of the poll.Hussain said this while speaking with journalists at Unit 1 Ward 3, where he cast his vote.He lauded the INEC as well as the electorate for turning out in large numbers to cast their votes.He said, “I want to laud the INEC for their arrangements and also want to laud the electorate for their enthusiasm.“I am very optimistic of victory.”