The Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Services, Mrs Olufunke Oluwakemi Kolawole has been murdered around Okene, in Kogi State, on her way to Abuja onThursday.Kolawole had left Osogbo in the early hours of Thursday for Abuja, to felicitate with her friend, who is the Solicitor General in the state on her confirmation as a judge before he was accosted and shot by unknown assailants along Okene-Abuja road around noon.She was said to have been rushed to a hospital at Lokoja, the state capital but later gave up the ghost.The younger brother to the deceased, Mr Femi Ajibade, who spoke to newsmen on Friday expressed shock over the incident, he described the death of his sister as devastating and sadden.According to him, the family members became so anxious when her number was no more going through on Thursday evening.“I spoke with her last on Wednesday, and one of my sisters called me on Thursday evening that her number could not be reached, I rushed down to her house at Ofatedo where I gathered that she was in a critical condition after being attacked and shot by ” armed robbers’ in Kogi State, on her way to Abuja for an event.“We later arranged among the family members to travel to Kogi and ascertain her condition, but we were prevailed upon not to go again, as some of her associates confirmed to us that she was dead”, he said.It was gathered that the deceased, who is one of the most powerful Permanent Secretaries in the state hailed from Modakeke, in Ife East Local Government of Osun.