The permanent secretary Osun state bureau of general services,Mrs Olufunke Kolawole, has been killed following her abduction on her way to Abuja on an official assignment .Mrs.Kolawole and her official driver had run into the kidnappers along the Okene-Abuja highway in Kogi state on Thursday.The driver,it was gathered,had tried to maneuver out of the situation only for the gunmen to open fire on the car.They reportedly caught up with the car and took her away with her gunshot injury.The director of the bureau of communication and strategy in the office of the governor, Semiu Okanlawon,confirmed Mrs. Kolawole’s death which he said was a rude shock.The state government commiserated with the bereaved family ,the entire public service and the state government of Osun “on this irreparable loss.”Sunday Owoeye, head of service in the state, also lamented over the loss.“On behalf of the forum of head of service and permanent secretaries, tutors-general, accountant-general, auditors-general and surveyor-general, and with rude shock and a deep sense of loss, I hereby painfully announce the untimely death of Mrs. Olufunke Oluwakemi Kolawole who was brutally attacked by kidnappers while travelling along Okene – Abuja highway on her way to Abuja on Thursday, 13th July, 2017 for an official assignment.”