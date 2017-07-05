The Osun State Government has condemned the murder of Timilehin Sonibare, a final year student
who was allegedly killed by a Muslim cleric and three others.
The government promised to punish the offenders once convicted by appropriate courts.
It also condoled with Timilehin’s parents and family.
Investigations revealed that the 400 Level student of Microbiology Department was called out by a neighbour, Sakariyau Abdulrofiu, 10 days ago; but his decomposing remains were found at the back of an Alfa’s house on Tuesday.
The police have arrested three persons in connection with the crime.
Osun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa, in a statement on Wednesday, described Sonibare’s killing as “callous, painful and disheartening,” vowing that the perpetrators would be adequately punished.
The government also commiserates with students populace in particular and the entire UNIOSUN community.
Baderinwa noted that Sonibare’s cruel killing was a blight on the state, which had been in celebratory mood after one of its students performed spectacularly in a Ukraine medical college.
He said, “We condemn in strong terms the wicked and conscienceless manner in which the death of Timilehin was perpetrated.
“It is most callous, painful and disheartening that fellow humans could plan and execute the elimination of another for self-aggrandizement.
“We note with sadness that it is one of the unfortunate degeneration of values in our society whereby people want to be rich without work.
“Government feels the pain of Timilehin’s death the more in view of the fact that it came when UNIOSUN is celebrating its winning in the world by the spectacular performance of one of its own in far away Ukraine.
“Government takes solace in the fact that the security agencies have got hold of some of those who committed the heinous crime.
“It is the determination of the government to collaborate effectively with the security agents to see to it that the offenders are adequately punished.
“Government makes passionate appeal to the students populace to keep calm and peaceful while they rightfully mourn their colleague and allow the killers to be dealt with.”
