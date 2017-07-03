At the meeting which was held inside the family hall and attended by a mammoth crowd, Omisore urged members of the party to be vigilant and protect their votes to prevent rigging during the election.





He told the gathering that the only way the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke can be immortalised is for the people of Osun West senatorial district to vote PDP.





Earlier Alhaji Fatai Diekola, a chieftain of APC from Oshogbo, popularly known as Omo Olu Oja, who was also at the meeting, told the gathering that the end has come for the reign of the All Progessives Party, APC, in Osun.





Adeleke, while addressing the crowd, urged them to be vigilant and chase away imported thugs and fake voters from Lagos and other places.





Those on the entourage of Otunba Omisore include Ojo Williams PDP South West Legal Adviser, Rev Bunmi Jenyo PDP South West Secretary, Basorun Tayo Omojowogbe former Special Adviser to the governor of Osun State, Engineer Ogungboyega, Osun state secretary of PDP and host of others.





Meantime, nine members of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, Osun state chapter Adeleke.





Similarly, the parties also warned INEC, against shifting the July 8, Senatorial District Bye Election.





The group also accused the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, of allegedly conniving with INEC to rig the election in rural areas in the state.





Addressing newsmen in Ede yesterday, the state secretary of CNPP, Prince Gbade Adelakun, who also doubles as state chairman of Democratic Peoples Party, DPP, said APC is mounting pressure on INEC to force shift in the date of the poll because the party feared it may be defeated.