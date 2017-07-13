The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Najeem Salaam, says the electoral defeat suffered by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 8 senatorial bye-election will not affect the fortunes of the party.Salaam, in a statement issued on Thursday in Osogbo by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Goke Butika, described the defeat as an electoral set back and a wake-up call.The speaker, who said the development would strengthen the APC for future elections, promised that all the loopholes identified during the poll would be critically addressed.The APC caucus in the assembly, he said, however, passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Rauf Aregbesola.Salaam said the enduring achievements of the governor in the areas of education, security, infrastructure and health could not be ignored.“APC administration under the leadership of Gov. Aregbesola has saved the state from cheap death that could be caused by flood through proactive measures.“It secured the state from criminals that almost overran financial institutions located in the state before he took the mantle through coordinated security architecture.“Our loss in the election cannot affect the fortunes of our party and government but rather, it is a weight shedding exercise to renew its pact with the people for better delivery.“We affirm our strong faith in the party, ‘’ he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 97,480 votes to defeat Sen. Mudashiru Husain, the APC flag-bearer, who scored 66,116 votes during the election.Adeleke won in nine out of the 10 local government areas in the senatorial district.