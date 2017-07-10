The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated Chief Ademola Adeleke on his victory in Saturday’s by-election in Osun West Senatorial District.Fayose, who is also the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, on Monday said the victory showed that Ademola’s elder brother, Isiaka, whose death led to the by-election, did not die in vain.The governor noted that Isiaka would be happy wherever he is, urging Ademola to see the victory as a call to service.“This victory is an invitation and a call to serve your state, Nigeria and mankind. After election, what should come next is how to bring dividends of democracy to the people. How to continue the legacy of the Adeleke family which accounted for the love displayed by the people for you and which translated to the electoral victory.“You are responsible to all your constituents without discrimination of any sort. Having been born to a family of great politicians, with your father serving as a senator in the Second Republic, ‎your elder brother being a former governor and senator, no doubt you must have undergone political tutelage that you should put to practice to excel in your new calling,” he said.Fayose also commended Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, for being an epitome of democracy by conceding defeat, a quality Fayose said was rare among many politicians.“If it were some politicians that we know, they will still be licking their wounds three years after being woefully beaten in an election,” he stated.The governor also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission for being transparent and urged that such should be the case in future elections in the country.He also commended security agencies for ensuring that there was no breakdown of law and order during the exercise.