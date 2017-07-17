Ahead of next year governorship poll in Osun State, a group, identified as Osogbo coalition over the weekend rallied support for the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Governor Rauf Aregbesola, saying that eligible voters in the city were ready to deliver their votes for the electoral victory of the ruling party.Addressing thousands of the group members playing ground of Salvation Army Middle School, Alekuwodo, Osogbo, the coordinator of Osogbo Coalition, Engineer Sola Oladepo said natives and residents of the capital city would reciprocate steady developmental projects and infrastructural facilities located in the ancient town by voting massively for the APC.He stated that “it is only an ingrate and blindfolded individual that would argue that Aregbesola has not done anything tangible to change the face of Osogbo and Osun as a state from ramshackle and haphazard position to befitting city and enviable state, now serving as template for other states in the federation.”While describing the antagonistic posture of few Osogbo indigenes, who he claimed were trying to cause retrogression for the state through their selfish and ill-motivated agenda, Oladepo urged members of the APC, natives and residents in Osogbo to “deliver their large chunk of their votes to the party in the forthcoming 2018 governorship poll.”According to him, “we owe it a duty not to allow some disgruntled masquerading as genuine advocates of Osogbo’s cause and interest to truncate the wheel of development in this city and the entire state.”Oladepo, who said God Almighty would provide competent and versatile successor that would share Aregbesola’s ideology and vision for Osun in 2018 tasked APC members not to be discouraged by the result of the July 8, Osun West Senatorial election, in which the party lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.