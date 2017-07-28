The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has asked the Service Chiefs to move back to the command centre in Borno State.

This follows the resurgence of violence in the northeast with pockets of attacks recorded mostly in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The Acting President met with the military Chiefs on Thursday, after the recent attack on the oil exploration workers and security operatives between Magumeri and Gubio Local Government Areas of Borno State.

In an interview with journalists after the meeting, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali said that it has been agreed that the military should be moved back to the command centre in Borno, in order to critically review the situation of things in the ongoing fight against the Boko Haram.

He further disclosed that more surveillance devices and cameras would be procured to help detect distant attackers and protect the troops.

The meeting had in attendance; General Gabriel Olonisakin, the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS; Lt. General Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Ekwe Ite-Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff CAS.

These decisions are coming against the backdrop of recent frequent attacks in Maiduguri, which is also geared towards tightening every loophole according to the Minister and ultimately halt regular ambushes on the troops.



