Sharing the above picture, he in a tweet described her as his gift from and his treasure.In a tweet to celebrate her birthday on Saturday, Osinbajo wrote: ”My gift from God, watching over me, my support, at my side, my wings, my wife.
Happy Birthday Oludolapo.
You are my treasure.”
The acting president, however, failed to disclose his wife’s age to Nigerians who wanted to know her age.
