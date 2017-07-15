



Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has described his wife, Oludolapo, as his wings and gift from God.

Sharing the above picture, he in a tweet described her as his gift from and his treasure.

In a tweet to celebrate her birthday on Saturday, Osinbajo wrote: ”My gift from God, watching over me, my support, at my side, my wings, my wife.

Happy Birthday Oludolapo.

You are my treasure.”



