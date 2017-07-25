Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will tomorrow swear in the two ministers-designate, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe).

Ocheni and Hassan's nominations were confirmed by the Senate about three months ago.

Ocheni is to replace the late former Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi; while Hassan is to replace Amina Mohammed who resigned as Minister of Environment to become the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.

Details later...