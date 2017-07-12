The House of Representatives has given Acting President Yemi Osinbajo one week to swear in Prof. Stephen Ocheni and Mr. Suleiman Hassan from Kogi and Gombe States, as ministers of the Federal Republic.The consequence of failing to heed the advise of the House was, however, not stated.Following a motion of urgent national importance by Sunday Karimi (PDP, Kogi), and two others, the House noted that Kogi and Gombe states have been adversely affected by the failure of the Acting President to swear in the ministers.According to him, the Senate did its duty by confirming the two yet, the Acting President refused to exercise his constitutional powers on the matter.He regretted that the development has left the states not being properly represented at the Federal Executive Council (FEC), in contravention of the constitution.In its resolution, the House urged the Acting President to swear in and allocate portfolio to the two within a week.The motion was unanimously adopted after it was put to a voice vote by the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Lasun Yussuff.