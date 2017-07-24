Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met behind closed doors with the Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima and service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The closed-door meeting started at about 6:00 p.m. at the Vice President’s conference room.Those at the meeting included the Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali, Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Gabriel Abayomi Olonishakin, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar.Others at the meeting are the – Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Shettima said the meeting was an exploratory one designed to cross pollinate ideas on the rebuilding of the North East.He said the Federal Government has magnanimously decided to support the state in the Bama initiative, which is a pilot scheme.The governor hoped that the scheme would be replicated in all parts of the devastated North East.He said: “It was an exploratory discussion and once it comes on stream you would be informed. The meeting was about restoring the dignity of our people about rebuilding lives, infrastructure, schools and clinic.“I do not have the mandate to state how much is being committed to the project, it is still in the exploratory case and it is not for me to pass judgment on how much is going to be committed. But it is a partnership that would certainly work.”The federal government, he said, is committed to assisting the zone to rehabilitate educational and health infrastructures so the people can get back on their feet once and for all.On constant bombings in the area, he added:”Well, it is not constant per say, if you juxtapose the sorry state of affairs two years ago with the current state of affairs, there is cause for celebration to me personally even these suicide bombings is a sign of weakness on the part of Boko Haram.“Two years ago they were holding unto 22 out of 27 local government areas in the state and they have been sufficiently decimated. I am not under- rating their capacity from the state but these are lunatics who basks on the opportunity of publicity to kill and maim so that they can get greater regard in the global Jihadist community.”