Following recommendations by the National Judicial Council, NJC, the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday approved the appointment of 19 new Judges for the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NIC.

This development was disclosed in a statement signed by NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye.

According to the statement, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen who doubles as the Chairman of the NJC, will swear-in the new Judges on July 14.





The statement listed the new Judges to include, “Targema John Iorngee (Benue State), Namtari Mahmood Abba (Adamawa State), Nweneka Gerald Ikechi(Rivers State), Kado Sanusi (Katsina State), Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka (Ogun State), Abiola Adunola Adewemimo (Osun State), Opeloye Ogunbowale A. (Lagos State).

Others include, “Essien Isaac Jeremiah (Akwa-Ibom State), Elizabeth Ama Oji (Ebonyi State), Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo (Ondo State), Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwuneta, Enugu State, Bashir Zaynab Mohammed (Niger State), Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman (Nasarawa State), Bassi Paul Ahmed (Borno State) Danjidda Salisu Hamisu (Kano State), Hamman Idi Polycarp (Taraba State), Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe (Plateau state) Alkali Bashar Attahiru (Sokoto State) and Mustapha Tijjani(Jigawa State)