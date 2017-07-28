

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is eager to return home after his medications in London.

He described the great improvement in the health of the president as indication that God is answering the prayers of millions of Nigerians.

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, quoted him as making this comment shortly after he and other state Governors visited President Buhari at Abuja House in London.

He said the President was in high spirits when the Governors’ delegation arrived and held fruitful discussions and cracked jokes with the team.

“God has answered our prayers. It is one thing to pray and it is another for God to answer; so let us continue to pray. Our God is God of the beginning and the end. As He is healing Mr President, it is our duty to pray so that God will consummate the healing so that our President can come back.

“He is eager to return and is very grateful to Nigerians for praying for him and he wishes us well”, the Governor stated.

Governor Ortom said, “President Buhari showed great concern about the security situation in Benue State and asked him how he was addressing the challenge, saying that he briefed the President on the efforts his administration has made to ensure peace in the state.”

The Governor urged the people of the state to continue to support the leadership of the country both at the federal and state levels to enable the government serve them better.