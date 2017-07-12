Founder of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Dr. Fredrick Fasehun, has blamed past Nigerian military rulers for the current security challenges in the country.

According to him, the past rulers failed woefully to provide adequate security while they were still in power.

Fasehun was reacting to a comment by the National Peace Committee, led by Abdusalami Abubakar, which exonerated Nigerian military leaders from the myriads of problems facing the nation.

He said, “I don’t think politicians are the people to blame. Should we blame politicians for being responsible for the mistakes of past rulers? I don’t think politicians have done more than past rulers.

“The past leaders are responsible for misgovernance and insecurity in the country because they created the conditions for the current tension in the country. When did the politicians come to power? Past rulers laid the foundation for the present crisis.”

Speaking in the same vein, Abiodun Famurewa (APC Osun), pointed out that many people fanning the embers of war in Nigeria are not even politicians.

He said: “I don’t want to agree with him as those causing crisis in different parts of the country are not necessarily politicians but Nigerians who thrive when there’s crisis.

“They are the people singing the discordant songs across the country to further wreak more havoc in the country.”