A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, today said that with the exit of the respected statesman, Yusuf Maitama Sule, Nigerian youth have less of the older generation of Nigerians to learn from.









Obasanjo, who was speaking while condoling with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje during a visit to the governor’s office and the people of Kano over the death of Maitama Sule reminded youth that no matter how they felt, the voices of older Nigerians still represent that of wisdom and hope.

“Even if you think that as young people you have the same number of new clothes as we the old people, you can certainly not have the same number of rags,’’ he said in apparent reference to a Yoruba proverb on the wisdom embedded in old age.

He lauded the late Danmasani as an embodiment of peace, wisdom and patriotism adding that he had always prayed for ‘a land of unity, land of order, land of progress and an envy of the African States.’

Obasanjo said that this may have served as the reason why he was positioned by former Nigerian leader, Murtala Muhammad, to head the Public Complaints Commission.

“This man (Maitama Sule) has left behind a big shoe and I don’t know if there is anybody fit enough to fill that shoe for now.”

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje described former President Obasanjo as a detribalised leader who had always identified with the people of Kano on many occasions.





Present at the meeting were Niger and Adamawa State governors, Abubakar Bello and Jibrilla Bindowo; a former judge, Mamman Nasir; the Wakilin Adamawa, Hassan Adamu; and a former governor, Murtala Nyako.



