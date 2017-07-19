The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said one suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber died in Tuesday’s night multiple explosions in Maiduguri.The Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka, in a statement issued in Maiduguri, said that the suspected insurgent was killed at Dalayazare village.“Troops of 251 Battalion, 7 Division Nigerian Army on Operation Lafiya Dole deployed at Dalayazare village on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at about 10 p.m. intercepted a suspected suicide bomber who attempted to cross through their forward defences.“Upon several challenges and warning shots the suspect refused to halt; the suspect who still continued to approach toward the troop’s location was immediately neutralised.“The Borno State Emergency Management Agency and the International Committee of the Red Cross have since been contacted to evacuate the suspect’s remains,” Kukasheka said.He added that the Army had foiled various suicide bomb attacks coordinated by the insurgents in the past few days in Maiduguri.“It would be recalled that the army had three days ago, on Sunday, July 16, 2017, our troops deployed in Mammanti, also averted another catastrophe when they intercepted and neutralised two female Boko Haram terrorist suicide bombers, who tried to infiltrate and attack the village through troops parapet at about 10.15p.m.“Similarly, the troops of 251 Battalion intercepted another female Boko Haram terrorist suicide bomber on Monday, July 2017 at about 1.49 p.m. between Cimari and No Man’s Land.“The efforts of the troops saved valuable lives and property. Members of the public are requested to continue to volunteer information to the military and other security agencies to keep the country safe,” he said.