The Ondo state government has postponed the coronation of the Alale of Akungba Akoko, Oba Sunday Ajimoh, indefinitely.

The state government noted that the planned July 29 coronation may lead to public unrest if not aborted.

The circular said: “The state government has received series of petitions and security reports against the planned coronation ceremony of Your Royal Highness scheduled for July, 29, a day which coincide with the annual Akungba day festival.

“Government has considered the development and decided that, in the interest of the sustenance of the prevailing peace in Akungba Akoko in particular and the state in general, the planned coronation ceremony be suspended.

“The coronation ceremony is hereby suspended until further notice as may be directed by the state government “.

Former governor Olusegun Mimiko had in the tail end of his tenure appointed Ajimoh against the wishes of the King makers.

The Agure-mokun arm of the Ole ruling house had approached the Akure division of the Court of Appeal and to challenge the appointment of Ajimoh as the Alale of Akungba Akoko.

The family argued that his appointment was not in conformity with the norms and traditions of the town.

The family also asked the court to set aside the selection, appointment and the installation of Oba Ajimoh, as it was not the turn of his family to produce the Alale of Akungba Akoko, insisting that Prince Isiaka Adu was the choice of the family and that of the kingmakers for the stool.

Counsel to the family, Mr. Gani Ashiru in his submission noted that an Ondo state High Court sitting in Ikare Akoko had earlier ruled that Prince Isiaka Adu be installed the Alale of Akungba Akoko.

The ruling was, according to him, appealed and Ajimoh was installed the new Alale of Akungba while the Appeal was still pending.

Ashiru said the installation of Oba Ajimoh has caused serious crisis in the town and urged the court to give accelerated hearing to the matter to avoid further crisis.