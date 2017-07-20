The former Deputy Governor of Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omisore has denied been report that he was sent out of the just concluded meeting of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja saying that ‘it was nothing but a big lie and figment of imagination of the writer of the said story.”Senator Omisore in a message released by his media office described the said publication as a terrible lie, an embarrassment to the journalism profession and an insult to the reading public.According to Senator Omisore, “it was unfortunate that while leaders and loyal PDP members are struggling to sustain the new love and unity in the peace which started with the victory of the party in the July 8 Osun West by election and followed by the Supreme Court judgment which confirmed Senator Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic National leader of our great party, the PDP, some people could still be working underneath to scuttle the peace in the party by resolving into sponsoring of lies just to achieve selfish political goal.”“For record purpose. I want to state here that I am not a member of NEC so the issue was non existent. Moreso, many journalists from reputable National and International newspapers, radio and Television stations were at the meeting and reported the events accurately. Only for the Osun based medium to resort to these terrible lies it called news story” he said.The PDP leader wondered what could be the motive of such concocted lies aimed at misinforming the populace especially the PDP members and leaders in Osun state and beyond.“I wish to state clearly here that the antics of sponsors of the lies reported have again failed woefully in their bid to resort to mischief making, blackmail and feeding the public with lies just to frustrate the newly found love in the PDP family in Osun state and Nigeria in general . We in the PDP are focused and no amount of lies can derail us again”.“I am again calling on leaders and members of our great party particularly in Osun state to disregard the wicked lies and join hands with our party leaders in the ongoing reconciliation moves at further fostering the much needed unity and oneness in our party to be able to face other challenges ahead of the party.”