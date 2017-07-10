The spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari will soon return hale and hearty.

Addressing his members in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, Olumba called on all branches of his organization in Nigeria to embark on what he called, “outing-sing and pray for the president.”

“The President of Nigeria, our own president, will soon return to the country, and in good health. Let us pray, thanking God for his good health,” he said.

Recall that Olumba had recently said Buhari would not die in office, adding that he would accomplish his tenure if he worked as a father of the nation, accommodating all sections and interests of Nigerians.





After initially spending over 50 days on medical vacation in London, the President had in May returned to the United Kingdom, UK, for follow-up medical check-up and is yet to return.





Against the backdrop of his current health status, both his aides and associates have continued to assure Nigerians that the President was responding to treatment.