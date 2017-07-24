The spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu has again cautioned all those behind the agitation for Biafra nation to desist from it as such will never happen.

Addressing a congregation of adherents and guests at the Church headquarters in Calabar, Cross River State capital, Sunday, the Clergyman disclosed that the agitators were after their own pockets.

He said the agitators should stop campaigning against the unity of Nigeria as God has not sanctioned secession, adding that if they succeed, there would be much suppression of the smaller ethnic minorities.

Leader Obu said everyone, particularly the agitators should rather emphasise on unity, love and forgiveness for one another in the country. “How many of those agitating for secession actually witnessed the last Biafra war? Or are they looking for another war? Do they think Nigeria will fold its arms and watch them?

“They can go ahead with the referendum. Anybody who wants to go with them can so. They should stop this Biafra thing because it will never work” he emphasised. The spiritual leader used the opportunity to again assured that President Muhammadu Buhari will not die but will return to the country with good health to complete his tenure.

“President Buhari is executing an assignment saddled him with by God,” adding that those unhappy with his efforts at combating corruption and exposing those that have misappropriated state resources are those bent at seeing his end.

“God will not allow them to end the life of the president. The president is on special assignment by God. Until he finishes it, he will not die. He will return to the country with good health,” he declared.