Football legend George Oppong Weah says Nigeria’s Jay Jay Okocha is more skillful than Ghana’s Abedi.According to the Liberian, even him, having won the world’s best player during his playing days, is nowhere close to Okocha in terms of being adroit with the leather ball.“Abedi is a strong player, he’s a creative player but Jay Jay is more skillful.“Even me, Jay Jay has more techniques than me. All the things that Jay Jay does on the field, we don’t even do one percent of it.“For me I don’t do tricks, I will score a good goal and when I am squeezed up, I know how to run around.“But to put the ball around and play with it, I give it to Jay Jay; he is an entertainer.“So Jay Jay is a legend when it comes to that; he is very creative, he is very smart and he knows how to do tricks,” Oppong Weah told Starr Chat.