Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of right-back Dani Alves on a free transfer after the Brazil international rescinded his Juventus contract.The former Barcelona and Sevilla man, 34, was widely expected to join Manchester City and reunite with coach Pep Guardiola after their time together at Camp Nou but an ESPN FC source has said that PSG offered to double the Premier League club's salary offer.Paris-based ESPN FC sources revealed that sporting director Antero Henrique and his assistant Maxwell -- Les Parisiens' recently retired former left-back -- worked tirelessly to land Alves and that the latter's friendship with his compatriot played a key role in the deal."I'm extremely happy to sign for PSG," Alves said at his unveiling. "In recent years, I have been able to gauge the incredible growth of this club, which has become a European football powerhouse. It's very exciting to now be part of this great project! In all the clubs where I have played, I have always given my best to help my teams achieve as much as possible. Believe me, I am coming to Paris to win. I know the ambitions of my new club and the expectations of its many fans around the world. We're going to share in some great times, I'm certain of that."Alves was expected in Manchester on Tuesday, so it was a surprise for City when he touched down in France instead and underwent his medical at the American Hospital of Paris in the suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine -- not PSG's usual Pitie-Salpetriere facility -- before penning the contract.At 34, Alves gives PSG the experience boost they clearly needed after last season's disappointment in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.However, Alves also brings a winning mentality with him that will aid Unai Emery's men and boasts seven league (six in La Liga and one in Serie A), six domestic cup (five Copa del Rey and one Coppa Italia), three Champions League and two Europa League titles in a collection of 30 pieces of silverware collected during his career in Europe.He told his fans via Instagram: "It's lit, my friends. As human beings we are moved by challenges, you must prepare to face them without fear of consequences because of your decisions. They come full of difficulties but having confidence and working hard will carry you along. I am from the Northeast and I have been ready for anything since I was a kid. Inside me is much love and passion and my soul has an insatiable thirst that only champions have."Alves has signed in time to be part of PSG's International Champions Cup squad in the United States this summer and takes some pressure off of positional rival Thomas Meunier's recovery from surgery on a left ankle problem before the end of last campaign."I'm delighted and very proud to welcome Daniel Alves to our club," PSG CEO EO Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. "Daniel has not only been one of the world's best defenders in the last dozen years, he is also a recognised and well-liked figure among football supporters on every continent. His rigour and energy will add a lot to our squad, and our fans will love his hunger for victory, which will never stop driving Dani on. By choosing PSG, Daniel has shown everyone the vitality and attractiveness of our project."The Belgium international and Alves are likely to battle for the starting role at Parc des Princes, while Serge Aurier is now expected to be granted a move away from the French capital.It remains to be seen whether PSG pinching Alves from under City's noses will have repercussions for their potential pursuit of France international defender Eliaquim Mangala.