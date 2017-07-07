Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that Oduduwa Republic will be created 6 months after Biafra becomes a sovereign nation.
Fani-Kayode, who has been publicly supporting Biafra’s movements for secession from Nigeria, took to his Twitter page on Friday, to insist on a referendum.
He wrote: “‘Treat the surrendering Biafrans well or risk their children rising again’- Gen. Phillip Effiong, 1970. Prophetic words.
“Oduduwa Republic shall be established no more than 6 months after Biafra has been created. Then we shall be free. TIME FOR REFERENDUMS!”
Yesterday, Fani-Kayode said Nigeria should be begging Igbos for forgiveness and not threatening them.
According to Fani-Kayode, the people from the South East need to be apologized to, after “we killed 3 million Igbos in the war including 1 million children.”
I think we need to start asking mr fani who he represent.because his comments are not trajectory to any directions.speaking of division instead of unity.speculating negative thing. Oga kayode. Wake upReplyDelete
Thank God you affirmed you and your family killed the igbo Fani who are you to talk on behalf of Oduduwa and more also take your family to igbo and apologized to them since you realized you past, you always create issue when there is none it high time you stop that your idea of generating and invoking bad idea.ReplyDelete